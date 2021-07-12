

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) has restored its services after thousands of the online retail giant's users complained about outages on Sunday, July 12, and Monday, July 13.



Services were reportedly interrupted at its online store and its cloud computing Amazon Web Services.



'Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping,' a company spokesperson told Reuters. 'We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly.' However, the company did not reveal what was reason behind the outage.



According to Downdetector, more than 38,000 users indicated problems with online shopping. Users reported problems including with logging in and checking out.



Service disruptions were experienced across Amazon's regional domains as well, with product listings unavailable on the retailer's websites in the U.S., UK, Canada, France, India and Singapore.



Amazon users had previously witnessed a similar outage for briefly on June 24.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de