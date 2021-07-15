

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Thursday as investors reacted to signs of slowing growth in China and Siemens Energy's downbeat margin outlook.



China's gross domestic product rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, official data showed. That was slightly lower than forecasts. The GDP print beat forecasts on a quarterly basis.



The benchmark DAX dropped 93 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,696 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



Energy group Siemens Energy plunged 9 percent after the company said it expects to miss its margin guidance for the full fiscal year.



Its Spanish subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said it expects a fiscal 2021 loss due to a sharp increase in raw material prices.



Medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG slumped 5.4 percent after its second-quarter preliminary EBIT declined to 80 million euros from last year's 102 million euros, due to the lower gross margin and higher functional expenses.



