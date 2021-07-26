

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sugar City, Idaho -based Top Notch Jerky LLC. is recalling around 107 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE beef jerky citing misbranding and undeclared anchovies, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.



The recalled items were produced for, shipped, and distributed to PGA golf events in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Memphis, Tennessee.



The recall involves KINGMADE JERKY BUFFALO STYLE that comes in 1.0 oz and 2.25 oz plastic bags with best by date of January 13, 2023, and Lot 071221. The products bear establishment number 'EST. 20290'.



The RTE buffalo-style flank steak beef jerky items were produced July 12, 2021.



The affected items are available to PGA tour athletes, trainers, and staff, but not to spectators at the PGA events. The items are not available at any retail locations.



The product contains anchovies, which is not declared on the product label. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities.



Anchovies are small, common saltwater forage fish and contain a protein which the human immune system often mistakes for a harmful substance.



Anchovies allergic reaction would involve hives surfacing on the skin, a tingling sensation in the mouth, vomit, or diarrhea.



However, the company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be at the PGA events. PGA personnel are asked to throw the product out or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls involving undeclared anchovies, Wadena, Minnesota-based Russ Davis Wholesale in mid-February called back certain Kowalski's brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski's Steakhouse Blue Dressing 22 oz, and Litehouse Inc. called back a limited quantity of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing & Dip 1.5 oz pillows.



In January, health alert was issued for ready-to-eat or RTE beef jerky products for the possible presence of undeclared anchovies.



