

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Monday the launch of the Prevail drug coated balloon or DCB Catheter in Europe following CE mark.



The Prevail DCB, the newest coronary DCB on the market, is used during percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI procedures to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries in patients with coronary artery disease or CAD.



The Prevail DCB is available for use in Europe and is not approved in the U.S.



The company noted that during the catheter-based procedure, the balloon inflates within the artery, while the drug is delivered to the arterial tissue where it is absorbed. The Prevail DCB utilizes a rapid absorption drug - paclitaxel - to enable treatment of de novo lesions, small vessel disease, and in-stent restenosis or ISR.



Medtronic noted that DCB angioplasty does not require a permanent implant and is often used in cases where the implantation of a drug-eluting stent or DES is not desirable or is technically challenging.



The Prevail DCB uses PowerTrac, the same enhanced technology used in the delivery system for the Medtronic Resolute Onyx DES.



Jason Weidman, senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic, said, 'We intentionally designed the Prevail DCB to address the challenges posed by smaller, more complex vessels by leveraging our coronary technologies to provide physicians the ability to navigate through tight lesions with greater confidence.'



