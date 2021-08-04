

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Target Corp. (TGT) announced that it will offer debt-free college education to all its US-based employees. The plan includes help for all sorts of institutional education for almost 340,000 employees.



Further, the company also plans to pay for textbooks and other subsidiary expenses that can add to the pressure of education loans that the students in the US are currently plagued by.



The company spokesperson said, 'Target employs team members at every life stage and helps our team learn, develop and build their skills, whether they're with us for a year or a career. A significant number of our hourly team members build their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional education opportunities. We don't want the cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that's where Target can step in to make education accessible for everyone.'



Target is partnering with Guild Education in the project where the students can choose from a plethora of courses ranging from high-school completion to boot camps and even undergraduate degrees in more than 40 institutes. The plan also includes 250 business-aligned programs including Business Management, Information Technology, Computer Science, and more.



The institutions that will be associated with the program include the likes of University of Arizona, Oregon State University, University of Denver, and eCornell along with HBCUs Morehouse College, Paul Quinn College, and more.



There are opportunities for those who are pursuing post-graduation degrees outside the Guild Education courses as well. For non-masters courses, the big box retailers would allow $5250 while for masters pursuant, the company will grant $10,000 per individual per year directly to the institutions to ease the burden of education for the employees.



Target is the latest addition to the list of retailers who are struggling to replenish their workforce in the post-pandemic era and therefore having to implement new ways to entice the workers. Previously, Walmart, Chipotle, and Starbucks have also announced similar strategies to find workers in the increasingly competitive labor market.



The company has also awarded $200 for all the employees as a 'recognition bonus'. Apart from education, the retailers are also adding to the benefits as all the employees will get access to free doctor consultations on the CirrusMD app.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

