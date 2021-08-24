

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart announced the launch of Walmart GoLocal, its new delivery as a service business, as part of its efforts to diversify revenue streams and profit pools.



Walmart GoLocal is designed to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories, so they can focus on doing what they do best. The new line of business extends the retail major's expertise in delivering goods to customers to businesses of all sizes.



The launch comes weeks after the company announced plans to begin offering technologies and capabilities to help other businesses navigate their own digital transformation.



With the white-label delivery as a service offering, businesses could grow using Walmart's delivery capabilities and nationwide coverage at competitive pricing. This includes delivery on a range of assortment, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying timelines.



The business will also rapidly expand to offer additional innovative offerings.



Walmart GoLocal has already established a number of contractual agreements with national and enterprise retail clients. At present, it is accepting select new merchant partners at www.walmart.com/GoLocal.



Walmart noted that GoLocal is built on its ability to execute delivery capabilities at scale with efficiency.



In just three years, the retailer launched and scaled delivery and Express delivery for its customers on 160,000+ items from more than 3,000 stores. This has reached to nearly 70 percent of the U.S. population. The service is growing using its existing delivery network, including drones, autonomous vehicles and market fulfillment centers.



According to the company, the new launch is an important part of its overall strategy to diversify revenue streams and profit pools with initiatives like Walmart Connect and Walmart Fulfillment Services.



Tom Ward, senior vice president, last mile, Walmart U.S., said, 'We've worked hard to develop a reliable last mile delivery program for our customers. Now, we're pleased to be able to use these capabilities to serve another set of customers - local merchants.'



