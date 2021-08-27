

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) reported results of the GUIDE-HF clinical trial which assessed the benefits of the CardioMEMS HF System in an expanded patient population not currently approved for the device. The company said the trial data suggests CardioMEMS can improve care for more types of patients battling heart failure and reduce hospitalizations, especially for patients suffering from earlier stages of the disease.



CardioMEMS is currently approved for use in NYHA Class III patients with a prior heart failure hospitalization within the last year. The GUIDE-HF study examined patients with NYHA Class II and Class IV heart failure to evaluate the device in patients in earlier or later-stage disease progression.



