

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has provided updated guidance for those who have been vaccinated as part of a clinical trial in the U.S.



The CDC guidance stated that participants in the Novavax's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial meet the criteria to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have completed the vaccine series.



'We are grateful to all of our clinical trial participants who have helped create a safer future for all,'said Gregory Glenn President of Research and Development, Novavax.



As per the CDC updated guidance, If a participant in a U.S.-based clinical trial has been documented to have received the full series of an 'active' (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and vaccine efficacy has been independently confirmed, the participant can be considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after they completed the vaccine series. Currently, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine meets these criteria. This does not imply that the vaccine has been authorized by FDA or is recommended by CDC or ACIP.



Novavax said its clinical trial participants who did not receive the full 2-dose series of the active COVID-19 vaccine candidate should be counseled by trial investigators to follow current prevention measures to protect themselves against COVID-19 and offered an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine series.



Novavax noted that PREVENT-19 Phase 3 clinical trial, the company's study to assess the safety and efficacy of the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 with Matrix-M adjuvant, demonstrated 90% overall efficacy and 100% protection against moderate and severe disease.



