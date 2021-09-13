

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release August figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are tipped to rise 0.2 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year after gaining 1.1 percent on month and 5.6 percent on year in July.



New Zealand will provide August numbers for food inflation; in July, food prices rose 2.8 percent on year.



Australia will see September results for its inflation forecast; in August, consumer prices were seen higher by 3.3 percent on year.



China will release August data for foreign direct investment; in July, FDI spiked 25.5 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide Q2 numbers for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production gained 2.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de