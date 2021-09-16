

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Thursday, in line with most of the markets across Europe, as investors picked up some frontline stocks after recent weakness.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 43.61 points or 0.36% at 12,028.44, after moving in a tight range. The index touched a low of 12,024.67 and a high of 12,099.26.



Partners Group gained more than 2%. Givaudan, Sika, Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.3%.



SGS ended nearly 1% up. Credit Suisse, UBS Group, ABB, Geberit, Nestle and Roche Holding gained 0.4 to 0.85%.



Richemont declined 1.1%, while Novartis and Alcon shed 0.46% and 0.4%, respectively.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding rallied nearly 4%. Sonova gained about 3%. VAT Group climbed 2.8%, while Adecco, Flughafen Zurich, Helvetia and Lindt & Spreuengli gained 1.8 to 2.5%.



Vifor Pharma, SIG Combibloc and AMS shed 1.5 to 1.8%, while Tecan Group closed nearly 1% down.



The Swiss economy is expected to expand at a faster pace next year after losing the momentum temporarily this year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said in its Autumn forecast, released Thursday.



Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 3.4% this year, down from the previous outlook of 3.8%, the report showed. Nonetheless, the economic activity is likely to have exceeded pre-crisis levels during the summer, the SECO noted.



The expert group of SECO expects recovery in the short-term to be somewhat less dynamic. The agency observed that sectors such as international tourism are likely to emerge from the crisis more hesitantly.



The projection for 2022 was upgraded to 3.6% from 3.5% as domestic demand and foreign trade will pick up with growth momentum in the global economy.



