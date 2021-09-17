

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said Thursday that it will participate in a newly expanded Phase 2 clinical trial called 'Comparing COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Combinations - Stage 3' or Com-COV3. The study will be led by the University of Oxford and funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce or VTF and the National Institute for Health Research or NIHR.



Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that will be studied in adolescents to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against COVID-19.



The clinical trial will include at least 360 adolescents 12-16 years of age. Volunteers will receive an authorized vaccine as a first dose and then at least 8 weeks later will receive one of three different vaccines as a second dose.



The company noted that all participants will be randomly allocated at the time of the second dose to receive either a full dose or half dose of the same vaccine given for the first dose, a full dose of the Novavax vaccine or a half dose of a different authorized vaccine.



The research will compare the immune system responses from those who receive a heterologous regimen to those who receive a homologous regimen.



Under the protocol, participants will be followed for safety and immune responses. Results from the study are expected within a few months.



The company stated that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will formally assess the safety and efficacy of any new vaccination process before advising whether it is rolled out.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de