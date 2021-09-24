

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Friday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, as worries about the possible impact of Chinese real estate major Evergrande's debt woes on global financial markets hurt sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the session, ended with a loss of 121.42 points or 1.02% at 11,817.20, slightly off the day's low of 11,805.31.



Givaudan, Partners Group, Geberit and Lonza Group lost 2.25 to 3%. ABB ended nearly 2% down and Sika declined 1.65%. Nestle, Alcon and Logitech also ended notably lower.



Credit Suisse and UBS Group gained 0.92% and 0.55%, respectively.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose declined 4.7%, Straumann Holding shed about 3.3% and Sonova lost nearly 3%.



VAT Group ended lower by 2.1%, while Barry Callebaut, Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel and Schindler Holding lost 1.4 to 1.6%.



Dufry gained about 2.35% and Flughafen Zurich climbed nearly 1.5%, while Cembra Money Bank, Vifor Pharma, AMS and OC Oerlikon Corp posted modest gains.



The Swiss National Bank, which decided Thursday to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75%, reiterated that it is willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in order to counter upward pressure on the Swiss franc. The bank repeated that the Swiss franc remains highly valued.



The bank observed that economic growth momentum has slowed somewhat. The SNB expects GDP growth of around 3% for 2021. In June, the SNB had assumed a higher growth of around 3.5%.



