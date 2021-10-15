

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Technology giant Apple Inc (AAPL), has reportedly fired an employee who was the leader of the AppleToo movement that has brought forward the harsh workplace conditions in the company. The move is a part of a broad investigation to find out the person behind repeated leaks of insider news.



Jannekke Parrish, a program manager of Apple Maps, had her contract terminated as she was accused of deleting files from her office device during the investigation. Among the files were apps like Robinhood, Pokemon Go, and Google Drive.



Meanwhile, sources familiar with the matter claim that the firing can be categorized as an act of retaliation on the part of the company as Parrish was the organizer of the discord channel, AppleToo. In that discord, more than 500 people have complained about sexual, racial discrimination, and other forms of harassment.



According to the company, Parrish deleted files during the impending investigation which was seen as 'non-compliance'. Parrish was vocal against the company venting dissatisfaction with the discrimination. After an all-hands meeting, Parrish criticized CEO Tim Cook saying, 'With the answers Tim gave today, we weren't heard.'



Parrish was seen sharing her stories on a Medium page as well, with Cher Scarlett, a software developer in the company. Parrish's attorney Vincent P. White of White, Hilferty, and Albanese told The Verge, 'We can confirm she is no longer with Apple but cannot speak further to address the situation at this time.' Cher is presently on paid medical leave after her traumatizing experience while advocating for remote work opportunities and pay transparency.



She became the second victim after Ashley Gjovic in two months, who was also laid off and let go under accusations of leaking information. Gjovic was put on administrative leave after she tweeted her complaints against the work culture inside the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de