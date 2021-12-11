

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that it will present new pivotal data on its CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, mosunetuzumab, at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition from December 11-14, 2021.



According to the company, emerging data continue to show the promising benefit-risk profile of mosunetuzumab in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL), a slow-growing, or indolent, form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).



Follicular lymphoma is a cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. They help your body fight infections. There are two types of lymphomas: Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's, based on the kind of white blood cell they affect. Follicular lymphoma is a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Pivotal results from the Phase I/II GO29781 study demonstrated that mosunetuzumab induces durable complete responses lasting at least 18 months in heavily pretreated patients with R/R FL who have received two or more prior therapies, with a 60.0% complete response rate and a median progression-free survival of 17.9 months. Median duration of response was 22.8 months among responders. The most common adverse event was cytokine release syndrome, which was generally low grade.



Genentech said it plans to submit the new data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the near future for approval consideration. If approved, mosunetuzumab has the potential to be a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Roche recently submitted the initial marketing authorization application for mosunetuzumab to the European Medicines Agency, with the hope to bring this drug as soon as possible to people with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de