

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Incyte (INCY) announced the additional real-world evidence results from the RE-MIND2 study comparing tafasitamab (Monjuvi) in combination with lenalidomide against the most frequently used treatments in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.



The treatments include polatuzumab vedotin plus bendamustine and rituximab (Pola-BR), rituximab plus lenalidomide (R2), and CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies.



'We are pleased to see the survival benefit for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL in the data from the RE-MIND2 study,' said Peter Langmuir, M.D., Group Vice President, Oncology Targeted Therapies, Incyte.



The companies said findings from RE-MIND2 study presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology indicated that tafasitamab plus lenalidomide resulted in statistically significant differences across several endpoints.



The results showed the primary endpoint, overall survival (OS), was met with significant improvement observed for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide at 20.1 months compared to Pola-BR at 7.2 months, and 24.6 months for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide compared to 7.4 months for R2.



A comparable median OS benefit was observed with tafasitamab plus lenalidomide at 22.5 months compared to CAR-T at 15 months without statistical significance.



Objective response rate (ORR), a key secondary endpoint, was observed with statistical significance for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide at 63.6% versus R2 at 30.3% (p=0.013).



Tafasitamab plus lenalidomide also achieved significantly higher complete response rate, a key secondary endpoint, at 39.4% versus 15.2% for R2.



