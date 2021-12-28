

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors hailed strong holiday season sales in the United States and grew confident a global recovery would regain steam next year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Worries regarding Omicron continued to ease, with British health minister Sajid Javid saying that England will not get any new Covid-19 restrictions before the end of 2021.



Policy support signals from China also boosted sentiment.



China's short-term money rates eased from levels around their highest in months on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China injected 200 billion yuan ($31.39 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, the biggest daily injection since late October, to meet higher demand for cash towards the year-end.



The benchmark DAX rose 51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,886 after rising half a percent to a one-month high on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

