

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence improved more-than-expected in February, survey results from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor sentiment index rose to 16.6 in February from 14.9 in the previous month. The expected reading was 15.2.



Both current assessment and expectations strengthened from January. The current situation index came in at 19.3, up from 16.3 in the prior month.



At 14.0, the expectations indicator hit its highest level since July 2021, and up from 13.5 in January.



The think tank said the economic situation in the Eurozone was stable in February.



In Germany, the economy continued to develop largely in line with the Eurozone, Sentix said. Things could be better if the Corona conditions were finally eased in Germany, as other European countries have already announced or initiated.



The investor confidence index in Germany improved to 17.9 in February from 17.0 in January.



The current situation indicator came in at 20.0 versus 19.0 in the previous month. At the same time, the expectations index rose to 15.8 from 15.0.







