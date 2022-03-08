

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoubleVerify (DV) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.3 million, up from last year's profit of $8.1 million.



Total revenues for the quarter rose 34% to 105.5 million from $78.6 million last year.



Advertiser Programmatic revenue rose 35% to $54.1 million, while Advertiser Direct revenue rose 28% to $42.3 million.



Looking forward, the company expects revenues of $89 million to $91 million and $429 million to $437 million for the first quarter and full year 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOUBLEVERIFY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de