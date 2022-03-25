

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher in choppy trading on Friday, extending the gains in the previous eight sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just above the 28,200 level, as the markets follow the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. Traders also continue to monitor the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 110.21 points or 0.39 percent to 28,220.60, after touching a high of 28,338.81 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly higher on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is flat and Toyota is edging up 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.1 percent, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is slipping more than 1 percent.



Among major exporters, , Sony is declining almost 1 percent and Canon is edging down 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is flat.



Among the other major losers, Kyowa Kirin is losing almost 4 percent.



Conversely, Pacific Metals and Daiichi Sankyo are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Showa Denko is adding more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 121 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday, offsetting the pullback seen in the previous sessions. With the strong move back to the upside, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the session at their best closing levels in over a month.



The major averages all reached new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow jumped 349.33 points or 1 percent to 34,707.94, the Nasdaq surged 269.24 points or 1.9 percent to 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 shot up 63.92 points or 1.4 percent to 4,520.16.



Meanwhile, the major European markets finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.







