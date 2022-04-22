

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose 0.6 percent on year.



Japan also will see April results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 54.1, 49.4 and 49.3, respectively.



Australia also will see April results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from S&P Global; in March, their scores were 57.7, 55.6 and 55.1, respectively.



Taiwan will release March data for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 3.67 percent.



Hong Kong will see March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.8 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.



Thailand will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 8.9 percent on year, slowing from 16.8 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.4 percent, down from 16.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $0.15 billion following the $0.12 billion surplus a month earlier.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de