

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release March numbers for household spending, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 2.6 percent on month and fall 2.8 percent on year after slipping 2.8 percent on month and climbing 1.1 percent on year in February.



New Zealand will see March data for electronic retail card spending; in February, spending was down 1.3 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.



Australia will provide March figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.6 percent on month, slowing from 1.8 percent in February.



South Korea will release March numbers for current account; in February, the current account surplus was $6.42 billion.



Thailand will see April results for its consumer confidence index; in March, the index score was 42.0.







