

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - LEONI AG (LEOGN) said it posted a negative EBIT before exceptional items of 17 million euros in its first quarter compared to positive EBIT before items of 29 million euros, prior year. The company noted that its EBIT before exceptional items was burdened by higher material, logistic costs and energy prices as well as increased volatility of calloffs due to war in Ukraine and ongoing semiconductor crisis.



Consolidated net result increased to 47 million euros from 28 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.44 euros compared to 0.85 euros.



Group sales were 1.26 billion euros, down 6.9% from last year, mainly due to consolidation effects following the partial disposals in the Wire & Cable Solutions Division. Organic sales declined by 3.2%, for the quarter.



The company said its 2022 outlook remains unchanged as visibility remains low.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LEONI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de