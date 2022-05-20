

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker subsidiary BENEO, a manufacturer of functional ingredi-ents, has agreed to acquire 100 % of the Dutch company Meatless B.V. Meatless' current management will remain in office following the transaction.



Founded in 2005, Meatless itself has developed a unique production process that enables the production of texturates based on rice, wheat, faba beans, peas, lupins, quinoa and other raw materials.



The result is neutral-tasting products with an extremely white color that can be used in frozen or dried form as a vegetable alternative in fish and meat substitutes.



Südzucker assumes that its total investments of almost 100 million euros as well as the existing potentials within the company will significantly increase sales of entire protein business in the medium term.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUEDZUCKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de