

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.



Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



The FDA approval was based on the results from the DESTINY-Breast04 Phase III trial, which showed Enhertu reduced risk of disease progression or death by 50% and increased overall survival by more than six months versus chemotherapy.



The US regulatory submission for DESTINY-Breast04 was reviewed under Project Orbis, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among participating international partners.



As part of Project Orbis, Enhertu is also under regulatory review for the same indication by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Health Canada and Switzerland's Swissmedic.



Regulatory applications for Enhertu are also currently under review in Europe, Japan and several other countries based on the DESTINY-Breast04 results.



