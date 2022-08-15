

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a bust day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to expand 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year after shrinking 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year in the previous three months. Capex is called higher by 0.9 percent on quarter after falling 0.7 percent in Q1.



Japan also will see final June data for industrial production; in May, production was down 7.5 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.



China will release July numbers for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.



Industrial production is expected to rise 4.6 percent on year, up from 3.9 percent in June. Retail sales are expected to add an annual 5.0 percent, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 6.2 percent, up from 6.1 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 0.5 percent on year in June, while the jobless rate was 5.5 percent.



Indonesia will see July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 37.3 percent on year, up from 21.98 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 29.73 percent, down from 40.68 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.93 billion, down from $5.09 billion a month earlier.



Thailand will provide Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year. That follows the 1.1 percent quarterly expansion and the 2.2 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



New Zealand will see July results for its Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 55.4.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for Liberation Day and will re-open on Tuesday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de