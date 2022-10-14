

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation continued to increase in September, driven by energy and fuel prices as well as higher interest rates for housing loans, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Consumer prices rose 8.11 percent year-on-year in September, following a 7.61 percent increase in August.



The overall inflation in September was driven by increases in the prices of electricity, diesel, petrol and rise in average interest rate on housing loans from one year ago, the agency said.



The rising of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed most by reductions in the prices of refundable and non-refundable prescription medicines.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.78 percent in September, following a 0.07 percent rise in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HCIP grew 8.4 percent annually in September and rose 0.7 percent from a month ago.



