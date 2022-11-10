

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall Group (RNMBF.PK), on Thursday, reported increased sales and improved margin for the 9-month period. Further, the company witnessed an increase in orders and confirmed the current annual forecasts for the expected sales growth and operating margin for the Group.



Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased year-on-year from €4.16 to €3.93 in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022.



Adjusted for these special items, earnings per share from continuing operations amounted to €4.26 as at September 30, 2022 versus €4.00 last year. The largest negative special item was attributable to the market valuation of securities held for trade as a result of the currently highly volatile capital market situation.



Consolidated sales increased by €249 million or 6.5% year-on-year to €4,089 million in the first three quarters of 2022 versus the previous year's €3,841 million.



The operating result increased to €323 million and was thus €27 million or around 9.0% above the previous year's figure of €297 million, led by sales growth in the high-margin Weapon and Ammunition division and the margin improvement in the Vehicle Systems division. Strict cost management also had a positive effect. The operating margin rose to 7.9% compared to the previous year's 7.7%.



