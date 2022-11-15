

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit declined to 1.24 billion euros from last year's 1.28 billion euros.



Basic earnings per share were 3.52 eurocents, compared to 3.40 eurocents in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 6.02 eurocents, compared to 4.90 eurocents last year.



Adjusted EBITDAaL declined 2.6 percent from the prior year to 7.24 billion euros.



Group revenue grew 2 percent to 22.93 billion euros from last year's 22.49 billion euros, driven by service revenue growth and higher equipment sales.



Further, the company announced interim dividend per share of 4.5 eurocents, same as last year. The record date is November 25 and the dividend is payable on February 3, 2023.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Vodafone now expects adjusted EBITDAaL to be 15.0 billion euros to 15.2 billion euros, at the lower end of original guidance of 15.0 billion euros to 15.5 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VODAFONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de