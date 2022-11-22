Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Europe Data Center Colocation Market to Reach USD 11.8 Billion, Industry Insights and Competitive Analysis 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe data center colocation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during 2022-2027. Several governments initiative is expected to promote data center investments, such as subsidies on procurement of land for data center development, renewable energy procurement, and electricity tariffs, will drive the European data center colocation market during the forecast period.





The COVID-19 pandemic had a higher impact on the Europe data center colocation market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, which the pandemic will further fuel.

Europe Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes? Details? Market Size (2021)? USD 8.2 Billion Market Size (2027) USD 11.8 Billion Market Size by Area (2027) Around 7 Million Sq. Ft Market Size by Power Capacity (2027) 1,409 MW CAGR?(2022-2027) 6.19 % Base year? 2021 Forecast Year? 2022-2027 Segmentation Analysis Colocation Services, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Key Regions & Countries Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and Other Western European Countries), Nordics (Norway, Finland & Iceland, Sweden, Denmark), Central & Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Other Central & Eastern European Countries) Key Companies? 3data, 3S Group, AQ Compute, Artnet, Aruba, AtlasEdge, atNorth, Bahnhof, Beyond.pl, China Mobile, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, DigiPlex (IPI Partners), Digital Realty, DATA4, Echelon Data Centres, EcoDataCenter, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Euclyde Data Centers, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Green Mountain, IXcellerate, KDDI, Liberty Global, Magenta Telekom, MTS, Neterra, Netia, Nautilus Data Technologies, NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe, NTT Global Data Centers, Orange Business Services, Proximity Data Centres, Pure Data Centres, Rostelecom Data Centers, Stadtwerke Feldkirch, T5 Data Centers, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Vantage Data Centers, Verne Global, VIRTUS Data Centres, VK Cloud Solutions, Yandex, and Yondr New Data Center Investors ClusterPower, Global Technical Realty, and Stratus DC Management Page number? 570 Customization Request? If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3537 Market Dynamics Increasing data center investments, 5G deployments to fuel edge data centers, growth in cloud service adoption, the impact of covid-19 on the market, increasing adoption of big data & IoT, and growing submarine & inland connectivity.

Europe, especially the FLAPD market, is among the top colocation markets worldwide, witnessing considerable colocation demand year-on-year. In addition, secondary markets such as Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Austria also witness a significant increase in colocation demand. Nordics is a popular investment destination owing to low power cost and the availability of free cooling, in addition to government policies and incentives. In Central and Eastern Europe, Poland is a rapidly growing market and is turning into a regional expansion hotspot for hyperscalers, which will also drive up the wholesale colocation demand.

The Europe market is witnessing the entry of new investors, such as Global Technical Realty, and ClusterPower, among others, which will propel the market revenue in the coming years. Regarding colocation revenue, retail colocation contributed over 70% of the revenue in 2021. The colocation prices vary from country to country; markets like the UK, Germany, and France have the highest colocation pricing within Europe. Government support via subsidies on land procurement for data center development and renewable energy procurement will continue to be significant growth factors for the region.

The European data center colocation market is one of the major data center markets worldwide and has several global and local data center operators. Investments in data center construction across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris (FLAP) and Ireland data center markets in Europe have grown significantly. These markets have been the largest in terms of IT infrastructure procurement. Also, the adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly by local enterprises across the Nordics, which has propelled the local demand for colocation services.

Moreover, the European colocation market is highly competitive, with many providers investing in new facilities and expanding their existing ones to accommodate customer demand. Also, the new entrants are investing millions of dollars in constructing core and shell properties across Europe. These new facilities are expected to be fully commissioned within two years of the initial build-out.

In 2021, the UK data center colocation market by area was valued at 619 thousand sq. ft, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% to reach 752 thousand sq. ft by 2027. The UK data center market has witnessed a surge in the adoption of UPS systems with N+1 redundancy and diesel generators. Moreover, Equinix's London 7 facility has a UPS redundancy of N+1 and a diesel generator redundancy of N+2. In NTT Global Data Centers' (e-Shelter) London, 1 data center facility is equipped with two separate UPS systems with N+1 redundancy, with power from two grid connections and diesel generators at N+1 redundancy.

The Europe data center colocation market will witness continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs, along with a heightened interest in the digital transformation of businesses. Consequently, there will be a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), attracting more data center investments in the European region. In 2021, West European countries such as the UK, Germany, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands emerged as leading markets in the European region with a considerable surge in colocation data center investments. Also, the West European region accounted for a revenue share of over 75%.

Europe Data Center Power Market - The European data center power market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027. The emergence of fuel cell generators is also positively impacting the European data center power market. In May 2020, Rolls-Royce and Daimler partnered to develop generator systems with hydrogen fuel cells for data centers to run carbon-neutral facilities.

Europe Data Center Market - Europe's data center market to record investments of USD 65.7 billion by 2027. The increasing bandwidth requirements, cloud adoption, advanced technology such as AI, IoT, Big data, and data center consolidation are significant factors driving the Europe data center market growth. The European data center market is dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers. The adoption of cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT services has grown significantly by local enterprises across the region, boosting the Europe data center colocation market and managing to host services demand in the industry.

Western Europe Data Center Market - Western Europe data center market is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% during 2022-2027. By the next few years, data center operators will consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the efficiency of their facilities. In terms of fuel cell deployments, Bloom Energy is leading the market. Regarding UPS and rack PDU infrastructure, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group are the leading market players. In terms of generators, Cummins and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the market.

Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Central and Eastern Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 7.25 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.68 billion by 2027. Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for developing many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across Central and Eastern European countries, leading to the further development of large data centers in the market.

