Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3736/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 50 was a bad week for ATX TR, which lost 3,38 percent. Best Austrian Stocks were Addiko Bank and Semperit, both supported with good news and both about 10 percent up.And: Amag is the Champion of our Cordoba 78 Cup which included 39 Stocks of Germany and 39 of Austria, Amag defeated E.On in the finals on Friday.News came from Andritz (2), Frequentis, Verbund, OMV, Addiko, Agrana, Lenzing, EVN, Strabag, Frequentis, Mayr-Melnhof and Semperit, spoken now by the ...

