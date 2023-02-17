

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran S.A. (SAFRF.PK), a French maker aircraft engines and related equipment, on Friday reported a rise in revenue for 2022. However, the company posted net loss for the period amidst higher foreign exchange losses and other operating expenses.



For the full-year, the Paris-headquartered firm reported a loss of 2.459 billion euros, compared with a profit of 43 million euros of 2021. However, excluding items, income rose to 1.178 billion euros from 760 million euros of previous fiscal.



Loss from continuing operations stood at 2.426 billion euros as against a profit 68 million euros a year ago.



Financial loss moved up to 5.163 billion euros, from 596 million euros loss of previous fiscal.



Foreign exchange losses were at 5.072 billion euros, sharply higher than the previous year's 497 million euros loss.



Profit from operations rose to 2.043 billion euros from last year's 864 million euros.



Other operating expenses rose to 17.103 billion euros, compared with 13.904 billion euros of last year.



For 2022, Safran generated revenue of 19.523 billion euros, versus 15.133 billion euros of 2021.



For the year, the company will pay a dividend of 1.35 euros per share, to be paid on June 1, to shareholders of record on May 31.



Looking ahead, for 2023, the company expects revenue of at least 23 billion euros compared with 19.035 billion euros last year.



