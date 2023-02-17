

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. or FEMSA (FMX) announced the pricing of the sale by its wholly-owned subsidiary CB Equity LLP of existing issued ordinary shares of both Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. in the total amount of 3.2 billion euros.



The equity offering consisted of 20.88 million in Heineken N.V. representing 3.62% of the issued share capital at a price of 91.00 euros per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately 1.9 billion euros.



The equity offering also consisted of 17.33 million Shares in Heineken Holding N.V. representing 6.02% of the issued share capital at a price of EUR75.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of about 1.3 billion euros.



Following the completion of the Equity Offering, FEMSA's shareholding in Heineken N.V. will decrease from 8.63% to 5.01% and in Heineken Holding N.V. from 12.26% to 6.24%, for an overall decrease of FEMSA's economic interest in the Heineken Group from 14.76% to 8.13%.



FEMSA noted that Heineken N.V. will acquire 708.17 million euros in shares of Heineken N.V. and 291.83 million euros in shares of Heineken Holding N.V. in the Equity Offering.



Meanwhile, FEMSA announced the pricing of an offering of senior unsecured exchangeable bonds in the aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros, exchangeable into Shares of Heineken Holding N.V.



FEMSA noted that it will use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes and liability management exercises.



