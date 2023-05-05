Revenue from activity +12% in Q1 2023 to €435 thousands

Sales of products and services +13% in Q1 2023 to €321 thousands

The Company is well funded for 2023

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, today announced its revenue and cash position for the first quarter ended on March 31, 20231

Q1 2023 revenue

In thousands -IFRS standards Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Total revenue from sales 321 284 +13% Other revenue 113 104 +9% Total revenue from activity 435 389 +12%

Total revenue from activities reached €435 thousand in the first quarter ending March 31st, 2023, reflecting a 12% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The revenue comprised:

sales of products and services of €321 thousands, up 13% compared with 2022. This is explained by good on-going sales and teams restructuring.

of €321 thousands, up 13% compared with 2022. This is explained by good on-going sales and teams restructuring. other revenue of €113 thousands during the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023, related to a Research Tax Credit.

Over the course of the period, Genomic Vision has continued the implementation of its strategic plan. A detailed presentation of the business and the on-going projects can be found in the Universal Registration Documentation 2022, which was published on April 28th, 2022, and is accessible on Genomic Vision's website.

Financial structure

As of March 31st, 2023, Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents amounting to €43 thousands compared to €0.76 million on December 31st, 2022. The Company's cash usage is attributable to the day-to-day activities and the gradual implementation of its strategic plan.

Given the revised assumptions for sales growth as well as the investments in R&D, sales, marketing, general expenses, the associated working capital assumptions and the contract signed with Winance, Genomic Vision has the necessary resources for its business development throughout 2023.

As disclosed on May 20th, 2022, the Company has entered into a contract with Winance to establish a financing line by issuing convertible bonds (the "OC") into ordinary shares to each of which will be attached a share subscription warrant (the "BSA" and together with the shares to which they are attached the "ABSA" and with the OC the "OCABSA"), for a maximum total amount of €28.8 million (€30 million nominal value). The extraordinary shareholders meeting of the Company held on May 23rd, 2022 approved the implementation of this financing line.

The Company can potentially use, as of March 31st, 2023, up to €23.96 million (€25 million nominal value) out of its financing program. The main terms of this program structured in 15 tranches of OCABSA are described in the prospectus approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on May 20th, 2022 under no. 22-170, consisting of the universal registration document filed on April 14th, 2022 under number D.22-0293, the amendment to the universal registration document filed on May 20th, 2022 under number D.22-0293-A01, a transaction note and a summary, available at the Company's registered office (80/84 Rue des Meuniers, 92220 Bagneux), on the Company's website (www.genomicvision.com) and on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The investment and growth financing requirements are based on the following key strategic priorities:

Investment in R&D to strengthen ongoing projects and enlarge the Company's portfolio of applications.

1) Develop new and innovative solutions for the following markets:

Gene analysis, Gene Editing and Bioproduction Fundamental oncology focused clinical research

2) Improvement in the performance and design of new products:

New integrated and automated system from sample preparation to full analysis Automation on all instruments to improve user experience

Investment in Sales, Marketing and Support Teams:

1) Increase market coverage notably in the USA and Europe

2) Aim to sign large industrial partnerships to leverage Genomic Vision products and capabilities

Upcoming financial publications2

First Semester 2023 Financial Report: Friday September 29 th , 2023

, 2023 Q3 2023 Revenue: Tuesday November 14th, 2023

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the structural and functional analysis of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary products and services, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These products and services are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cells to improve anti-cancerous drugs development. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Genomic Vision has set up a financing line in the form of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with Winance, which does not intend to remain a shareholder of the company, after receiving the shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the securities.

The shares resulting from the conversion or exercise of the aforementioned securities will, in general, be sold on the market very quickly, which is likely to create strong downward pressure on the share price as well as a strong dilution.

Shareholders could therefore suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the company's shares. The company has carried out several dilutive financing operations, and investors are advised to be very careful before making a decision to invest in the company's securities.

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

1 Unaudited figures

2 Indicativedate, subjecttochange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006093/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

CEO

Tel.: +33 1 49 08 07 51

Email: investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Media Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tel.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

International Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

GenomicVision@consilium-comms.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

Email: gv@newcap.eu