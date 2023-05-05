

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - lef Farms is recalling a single lot of the lef Farms 'Spice' Packaged Salad Greens produced in its Loudon, New Hampshire greenhouse because of potential E. coli contamination.



According to the FDA, the recall was initiated when the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture received a positive test result for E. coli 0157:H7 in a single package of lef Farms 'Spice' Packaged Salad Greens (4 oz) as part of routine testing.



lef Farms 'Spice' is the only product impacted to date and affected retailers include Hannaford and Market Basket in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.



E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.



