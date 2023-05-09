CFI Dubai: CFI Financial Achieves Record-Breaking Q1 Results with Strong Growth in Trading Volumes, New Accounts, and Active Clients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial, the leading multi-asset broker, has announced yet another record-breaking quarter in Q1 of 2023, following its historic year in 2022. The company reported impressive growth across all key metrics, with record trading volumes, new accounts, and active clients.

Compared to Q1 2022, the trading volumes have increased by a remarkable 57%, while the number of active accounts has increased by an impressive 157%. Moreover, the company has experienced record-breaking growth of 68% in new accounts, demonstrating its unique ability to attract new customers.

Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, the Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, credited their dedicated team and commitment to delivering the best possible trading experience to their clients for the continued success of the company. "We are thrilled to report another outstanding quarter, with record-breaking performance across all key metrics," they added.

As part of its strategic expansion efforts, CFI Financial recently completed the full acquisition of the Egypt-based brokerage El Mahrousa, which has now been rebranded as CFI. Additionally, the company has launched a trading app and is committed to developing new products and tools to enhance its clients' trading experience. CFI Financial plans to open new markets in 2023 and bring its financial technology and expertise to even more traders worldwide. Such moves are expected to be pivotal in expanding the group's market reach and driving growth in new regions.

"We are proud of our achievements so far, but we know that there is always more to be done," said Mansour and Fakhoury. "We are committed to delivering the best possible service to our clients, and we are confident that our ongoing investments in our infrastructure and technology will continue to drive our growth towards more and better."

CFI Financial Group, a leading multi-asset broker specializing in online trading, operates globally with eight international licenses from top-tier regulatory bodies such as the FCA in the United Kingdom, CySEC in Cyprus, and the DFSA in UAE, to name a few. The group provides clients with direct access to global financial markets and has a premium position in the MENA region while expanding in emerging markets such as LATAM and Africa.

