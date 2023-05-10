

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunication company 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) on Wednesday said its revenue in the first quarter increased 4.6% to 1.021 billion euros from 975.9 million euros in the same quarter last year, resulting from higher hardware sales.



The company's customer contracts increased 2.5% year-on-year to 15.87 million.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the first three months declined to 182.1 million euros from 187.1 million euros in the same period a year ago, due to increase in start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.



EBIT or earnings before interest, taxes was 133.4 million euros compared with 146.8 million euros in the previous year.



Earnigs per share for the quarter was 0.53 euros per share, lower than 0.58 euros per share last year.



Looking forward, 1&1 has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. It sees EBITDA of about 655 million for the year. This compares with 693.3 million euros reported last year.



