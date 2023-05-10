

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland-based healthcare business Lonza Group AG (LZAGF) on Wednesday said its first quarter performance was in line with the trajectory for 2023.



The company reiterated the outlook for 2023 and confirmed its trajectory for a stronger second half balancing a softer first half, as anticipated at full-year 2022. The company expects high single-digit CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin of 30 to 31%.



Lonza also noted that operations have commenced in two new facilities for drug product and bioconjugates in Visp and that construction has begun at the large-scale commercial drug product facility in Stein.



Shares of Lonza Group closed Tuesday's trading at $627.30, down $30.80 or 4.68 percent from the previous close.



