Stabilis Solutions Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets, today reported its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the first quarter, Stabilis reported revenues of $26.8 million, a 32% increase from the first quarter of 2022 and a 9% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-on-year growth was primarily the result of increases in take-or pay fees from several customers, improved pricing, and higher natural gas prices.

Net income from continuing operations was $1.1 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $3.5 million, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We had a solid quarter as we continue to build upon substantial progress made in 2022," commented Westy Ballard, President and CEO. "Demand was strong across multiple sectors, and we continue to make tremendous progress in advancing our efforts in the large addressable markets in which we are expanding. Over the coming quarters, results may be uneven as individual projects are completed however, our longer term outlook is strong with a significant number of new and scalable opportunities in various stages of commercial discussions."

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call can access the live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/48262 or dial +1 888-506-0062; passcode 317626. International callers should dial +1 973-528-0011; passcode 317626. A replay of the call will be available until June 11, 2023. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 48262. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 48262.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections presented or implied and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "can," "believes," "feels," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "will," "plan," "may," "should," "predicts," "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect our current beliefs, based on information currently available. Most of these factors are outside our control and are difficult to predict. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: the future performance of Stabilis, future demand for and price of LNG, availability and price of natural gas, unexpected costs, and general economic conditions.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023 which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors section of our website at www.stabilis-solutions.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Stabilis, or other matters attributable to Stabilis, or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Stabilis does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Operating Results

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Revenues:





Revenues $ 26,842 $ 29,587 $ 20,267 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 20,270 22,749 15,504 Change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives 169 905 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,379 3,548 2,931 Gain from disposal of fixed assets - - (80 ) Depreciation expense 2,011 2,075 2,277 Total operating expenses 25,829 29,277 20,632 Income (loss) from operations before equity income 1,013 310 (365 ) Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations: Income from equity investment in foreign joint venture 393 755 161 Foreign joint venture operating related expenses (48 ) (44 ) (74 ) Net equity income from foreign joint venture operations 345 711 87 Income (loss) from operations 1,358 1,021 (278 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (150 ) (154 ) (137 ) Interest expense, net - related parties (32 ) (50 ) (31 ) Other income (expense), net (84 ) (86 ) (45 ) Total other income (expense) (266 ) (290 ) (213 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense) 1,092 731 (491 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (8 ) (513 ) 132 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,084 218 (359 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax - (553 ) (47 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,084 $ (335 ) $ (406 )

Net income (loss) per common share: Basic net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Basic loss per common share from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.03 ) $ - Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 )

Diluted net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.03 ) $ - Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 )

EBITDA $ 3,285 $ 3,010 $ 1,954 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,454 $ 3,915 $ 1,954

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,861 $ 11,451 Accounts receivable, net 9,696 16,326 Inventories, net 70 205 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,402 2,186 Assets held for sale - 2,049 Total current assets 18,029 32,217 Property, plant and equipment: Cost 109,651 103,368 Less accumulated depreciation (57,722 ) (55,699 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 51,929 47,669 Goodwill 4,314 4,314 Investments in foreign joint ventures 12,092 11,606 Right-of-use assets and other noncurrent assets 563 774 Total assets $ 86,927 $ 96,580 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,173 $ 4,474 Accrued liabilities 10,681 19,642 Current portion of long-term notes payable 489 848 Current portion of long-term notes payable - related parties 1,839 2,435 Current portion of finance and operating lease obligations 156 133 Total current liabilities 16,338 27,532 Long-term notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 8,661 8,650 Long-term portion of finance and operating lease obligations 112 183 Other noncurrent liabilities 89 348 Total liabilities 25,200 36,713 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value, 37,500,000 shares authorized, 18,433,654 and 18,420,067 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 100,726 100,137 Accumulated other comprehensive income 269 82 Accumulated deficit (39,287 ) (40,371 ) Total stockholders' equity 61,727 59,867 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 86,927 $ 96,580

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,084 $ 218 $ (359 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,011 2,075 2,277 Stock-based compensation expense 589 607 531 Income from equity investment in joint venture (393 ) (755 ) (161 ) Realized and unrealized losses on natural gas derivatives 421 1,014 - Cash settlements from natural gas derivatives, net - 142 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,044 (6,036 ) 1,672 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 507 (152 ) 342 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,361 ) 5,380 (1,684 ) Other 191 252 (156 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 93 2,745 2,462 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations - 323 693 Net cash provided by operating activities 93 3,068 3,155 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of fixed assets (3,727 ) (2,186 ) (690 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 200 100 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (3,727 ) (1,986 ) (590 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations - - (228 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,727 ) (1,986 ) (818 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on short and long-term notes payable (365 ) (245 ) (414 ) Payments on notes payable and finance leases from related parties (596 ) (586 ) (669 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (961 ) (831 ) (1,083 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - - (49 ) Net cash used in financing activities (961 ) (831 ) (1,132 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5 98 (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,590 ) 349 1,202 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,451 11,102 910 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,861 $ 11,451 $ 2,112

Non-GAAP Measures

Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reporting period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary among companies and industries, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,084 $ (335 ) $ (406 ) Loss from discontinued operations - 553 47 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,084 218 (359 ) Depreciation 2,011 2,075 2,277 Interest expense, net 182 204 168 Income tax expense (benefit) 8 513 (132 ) EBITDA 3,285 3,010 1,954 Special items* 169 905 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,454 $ 3,915 $ 1,954

* For the three months ended March 31, 2023, special items consist of add-back for change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives of $0.2 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, special items consist of add-back for change in unrealized loss on natural gas derivatives of $0.9 million. There were no special items for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

# # # # #

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

