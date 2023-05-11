

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) and Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC, an Abu Dubai-based telecom major, announced on Thursday that they have agreed for a strategic relationship to bring them closer together to operate jointly in certain aspects of their businesses.



Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, said: '.This closer alignment allows us to capture opportunities in our respective markets and brings additional telecoms experience to our Board.'



With this, Vodafone and Emirates Telecommunications will explore jointly offering cross-border digital services and solutions to multi-national customers and public sector organizations.



Services will include fixed and mobile connectivity, mobile private networks, IoT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services.



The two parties agreed to become the partner of choice in providing access to high-quality digital infrastructure.



