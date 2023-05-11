

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik (JNPKF.PK) reported first quarter earnings after tax of 11.8 million euros compared to 2.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.21 euros compared to 0.05 euros. The EBITDA margin was 15.6 percent compared to 10.1 percent.



First quarter revenue was up 12.2 percent to 234.1 million euros from 208.5 million euros, primarily due to sustained strong demand in the Advanced Photonic Solutions division. Order intake was 283.0 million euros, down from 310.3 million euros, last year.



The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG confirmed its guidance for the full year 2023. The Group continues to expect revenue of between 1.05 and 1.10 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 19.0 to 19.5 percent.



