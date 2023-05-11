Kaneka's two-terminal tandem perovskite solar cell has achieved the highest efficiency ever recorded for such a device based on an industrial Czochralski (CZ) silicon wafer. It has an open-circuit voltage of 1.929 V, a short-circuit current density of 19.5 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 77.55%.Japanese chemical company Kaneka has designed a two-terminal (2T) perovskite-crystalline tandem solar cell using a 145 µm thick industrial Czochralski (CZ) silicon wafer. The company's researchers built the cell with an anti-reflection intermediate layer relying on what they call "gentle textured structures" ...

