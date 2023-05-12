

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (IIJIY), a Japanese internet service provider, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2022, helped by higher revenue driven by a firm performance by all segments.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, the Tokyo-headquartered firm posted a net profit of 18.979 billion yen or 103.75 yen per share, higher than 15.800 million yen or 86.37 yen per share, posted for previous year.



Pre-tax income was at 27.309 billion yen as against last year's 24.162 billion yen.



Operating profit stood at 27.221 billion yen, compared with 23.547 billion yen posted a year ago.



Total revenues were at 252.708 billion yen, versus 226.335 billion yen of fiscal 2021.



For the fiscal 2022, the company intends to pay a year-end dividend of 14.63 yen per share. With this, the company expects to pay a total annual dividend of 29.255 yen per share.



For the fiscal 2023, the firm expects to pay an interim and year-end dividend of 17.18 and 17.18 yen per respectively. Full year total annual dividend is projected to be at 34.36 per share.



