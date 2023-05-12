BTS GROUP AB: BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2023

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, May 12, 2023

Flat revenue growth (2 percent) in a challenging quarter



January 1 - March 31, 2023

• Net sales amounted to MSEK 579 (524). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 2 percent, whereof all organic.

• Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 16 percent to MSEK 47 (56).

• Operating margin (EBITA margin) was 8.2 (10.8) percent.

• Profit after tax decreased 21 percent to MSEK 23 (29).

• Earnings per share decreased 21 percent to SEK 1.17 (1.49).

CEO comments, Jessica Skon

"To further reduce costs, we have stopped recruitment since the fourth quarter of 2022 and are implementing additional efficiency programs amounting to annual cost savings of approximately 60 MSEK. The cost benefits are expected to be fully realized in the second half of 2023."

Outlook for 2023

"We believe that earnings will be better than in 2022. However, given the challenging economic environment, our outlook is more uncertain than usual."