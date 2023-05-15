ENOGIA

Signing of a first order for economy-of-use ORC modules with an agricultural grouping in Normandy Green Shield Power Solution, an ultra-competitive offer for the production of low-carbon, local and renewable electricity Marseille, 15 May 2023 - 6 p.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces the first sale of ORC modules via Green Shield Power Solution, its new commercial offer dedicated to the economy of use. The firm order was placed by Adeline, a collective agricultural grouping (GAEC) based in Saint-Pierre du Mesnil (Eure), which combines a variety of agricultural activities on nearly 350 hectares: a farm with 120 dairy cows, organic arboriculture and crops for milk production (grass and corn). The contract covers the sale of electricity (PPA model) and the provision of maintenance services for a period of 10 years. The investment in ORC modules will be made through Enogia Asset Biogaz, a joint venture between the Company and its financial partner, Eiffel Gaz Vert. Green Shield Power Solution, at the heart of decarbonisation challenges With a commitment to the recovery of its organic waste and its conversion into heat and electricity dating back to 2013, the Adeline GAEC chose ENOGIA's support for the recovery of the waste heat from its anaerobic digestion unit. Without any initial investment, the ORC modules made available to it will generate immediate financial gains through the reduction of its energy bill and the receipt of additional income from the sale of the surplus energy produced to private or public actors. In an environment characterised by volatile and sustainably high energy prices, ENOGIA's Green Shield Power Solution offer provides industrial companies with a means to secure their local energy supply, at prices below market prices. The energy produced from their own waste heat can be used to supply neighbouring buildings through a heating network or to intensify projects geared towards converting their activities to "zero emissions". A first significant success in an environment abounding with opportunities On the strength of this first success for the Green Shield offer and the marked interest it has sparked among the Company's prospects, ENOGIA expects the new model to ramp up in the current year, and to generate recurring revenues and greater value creation over the medium term. This growth will be facilitated by the heightened skills of the sales teams recruited since the IPO. ENOGIA remains extremely confident in its ability to significantly accelerate its commercial rollout and its growth trajectory. The Company confirms that it is targeting an increase of more than 50% in revenue in 2023, combined with positive EBITDA. Growth is also expected to average more than 50% per year in both 2024 and 2025. Next release: Half-year revenue on 27 July 2023 after trading About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has some 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts Enogia

