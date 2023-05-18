

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services intends to invest $12.7 billion into India's cloud infrastructure by 2030, in a significant move aimed at addressing the escalating demand for cloud services in the country.



The investment is projected to create about 131,700 full-time equivalent job opportunities annually across various Indian businesses.



With this substantial commitment, AWS aims to cater to the evolving needs of customers in India and reinforce its position in the rapidly expanding cloud market.



The newly allocated budget will involve investments in construction, server computers, and telecommunications infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the company.



By 2030, AWS' total investment in India will reach $16.4 billion, following a previous infusion of $3.7 billion between 2016 and 2022, which has annually supported 39,500 full-time equivalent positions in Indian businesses.



In a statement, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighted that the expansion of cloud and data centres in India is being propelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision.



The minister further mentioned that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is actively developing a Cloud and Data Centre Policy aimed at promoting innovation, sustainability, and the overall growth of the cloud industry in the country.



Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business at AWS India and South Asia, conveyed that the planned investment will yield significant positive outcomes, supporting India in its endeavour to emerge as a prominent player in the global digital arena.



