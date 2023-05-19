Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

19 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.161p. The highest price paid per share was 557.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.60p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,176,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,825,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

178

554.400

16:07:39

86

554.400

16:07:39

750

554.400

16:05:55

719

554.400

16:05:55

4

554.400

16:05:55

190

554.400

16:05:55

1500

554.200

15:59:04

594

554.400

15:53:28

127

554.400

15:53:28

683

554.400

15:53:28

1701

554.200

15:47:00

134

554.400

15:39:58

1421

554.400

15:39:58

1680

555.200

15:31:06

416

555.400

15:30:45

594

555.400

15:30:45

117

555.400

15:30:45

117

555.400

15:30:35

127

555.400

15:30:25

45

555.200

15:23:35

220

555.200

15:23:35

750

555.200

15:23:35

63

555.200

15:23:29

1408

555.200

15:23:29

128

555.000

15:20:15

1750

555.200

15:10:26

1640

554.400

15:05:48

1755

555.200

15:00:16

1677

555.800

14:53:00

288

556.200

14:49:24

1149

556.200

14:49:24

84

556.000

14:42:12

87

556.000

14:42:12

1300

556.000

14:42:12

162

556.000

14:42:12

66

556.400

14:38:29

1383

556.400

14:38:29

15

556.200

14:33:11

12

556.200

14:33:11

1300

556.200

14:33:11

200

556.200

14:33:11

687

556.600

14:30:48

800

556.600

14:30:48

279

556.600

14:30:48

356

556.800

14:30:03

1285

556.800

14:30:03

555

557.000

14:26:28

962

557.000

14:26:28

1594

555.800

14:05:45

363

555.800

14:05:20

1197

555.800

14:05:20

991

556.200

13:41:20

749

556.200

13:41:20

405

556.400

13:37:20

1227

556.400

13:37:20

1490

556.400

13:37:20

89

556.400

13:37:20

163

556.800

13:12:54

1288

556.800

13:12:54

287

556.800

13:12:54

1618

557.400

12:50:03

1557

557.800

12:43:03

1593

557.200

12:27:29

550

556.800

12:20:04

750

556.800

12:20:04

1744

556.400

12:16:46

1689

556.800

11:34:09

374

556.400

11:18:25

1061

556.400

11:18:25

906

557.000

11:05:43

596

557.000

11:05:43

1660

555.600

10:52:14

947

555.600

10:48:28

657

555.600

10:48:28

1614

554.600

10:18:34

1536

554.800

10:16:27

245

554.800

10:16:27

1734

555.400

10:16:05

6630

555.400

10:16:05

6

555.400

10:16:05

1761

555.800

10:06:39

1447

553.800

09:59:10

1661

554.200

09:43:50

1635

553.600

09:23:28

1767

553.800

09:15:52

1553

554.200

09:05:47

626

554.000

08:52:01

918

554.000

08:52:01

1706

553.800

08:33:35

1771

555.400

08:25:01

1601

555.800

08:24:10

437

556.000

08:13:59

596

556.000

08:13:59

596

556.000

08:13:59

1443

556.200

08:07:37

1628

556.200

08:07:37


© 2023 PR Newswire
