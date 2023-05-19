Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19
19 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.161p. The highest price paid per share was 557.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.60p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 488,176,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 818,825,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
178
554.400
16:07:39
86
554.400
16:07:39
750
554.400
16:05:55
719
554.400
16:05:55
4
554.400
16:05:55
190
554.400
16:05:55
1500
554.200
15:59:04
594
554.400
15:53:28
127
554.400
15:53:28
683
554.400
15:53:28
1701
554.200
15:47:00
134
554.400
15:39:58
1421
554.400
15:39:58
1680
555.200
15:31:06
416
555.400
15:30:45
594
555.400
15:30:45
117
555.400
15:30:45
117
555.400
15:30:35
127
555.400
15:30:25
45
555.200
15:23:35
220
555.200
15:23:35
750
555.200
15:23:35
63
555.200
15:23:29
1408
555.200
15:23:29
128
555.000
15:20:15
1750
555.200
15:10:26
1640
554.400
15:05:48
1755
555.200
15:00:16
1677
555.800
14:53:00
288
556.200
14:49:24
1149
556.200
14:49:24
84
556.000
14:42:12
87
556.000
14:42:12
1300
556.000
14:42:12
162
556.000
14:42:12
66
556.400
14:38:29
1383
556.400
14:38:29
15
556.200
14:33:11
12
556.200
14:33:11
1300
556.200
14:33:11
200
556.200
14:33:11
687
556.600
14:30:48
800
556.600
14:30:48
279
556.600
14:30:48
356
556.800
14:30:03
1285
556.800
14:30:03
555
557.000
14:26:28
962
557.000
14:26:28
1594
555.800
14:05:45
363
555.800
14:05:20
1197
555.800
14:05:20
991
556.200
13:41:20
749
556.200
13:41:20
405
556.400
13:37:20
1227
556.400
13:37:20
1490
556.400
13:37:20
89
556.400
13:37:20
163
556.800
13:12:54
1288
556.800
13:12:54
287
556.800
13:12:54
1618
557.400
12:50:03
1557
557.800
12:43:03
1593
557.200
12:27:29
550
556.800
12:20:04
750
556.800
12:20:04
1744
556.400
12:16:46
1689
556.800
11:34:09
374
556.400
11:18:25
1061
556.400
11:18:25
906
557.000
11:05:43
596
557.000
11:05:43
1660
555.600
10:52:14
947
555.600
10:48:28
657
555.600
10:48:28
1614
554.600
10:18:34
1536
554.800
10:16:27
245
554.800
10:16:27
1734
555.400
10:16:05
6630
555.400
10:16:05
6
555.400
10:16:05
1761
555.800
10:06:39
1447
553.800
09:59:10
1661
554.200
09:43:50
1635
553.600
09:23:28
1767
553.800
09:15:52
1553
554.200
09:05:47
626
554.000
08:52:01
918
554.000
08:52:01
1706
553.800
08:33:35
1771
555.400
08:25:01
1601
555.800
08:24:10
437
556.000
08:13:59
596
556.000
08:13:59
596
556.000
08:13:59
1443
556.200
08:07:37
1628
556.200
08:07:37