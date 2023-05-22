Maxeon Solar Technologies, the producer of the Maxeon and SunPower solar module brands, is raising capital from a $157.4 million underwriting of shares and a separate $42 million private placement with TCL Zhonghuan.From pv magazine USA Maxeon Solar Technologies has priced a public offering of shares to raise $157.4 million in equity proceeds. It said it would use the funds for Maxeon 7 module production and general corporate purposes. Maxeon is selling 7.48 million common shares of stock, including 1.87 million shares of historic investor TotalEnergies, at a price of $28 per share. At closing, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...