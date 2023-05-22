

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO), a company focused on gene therapy, on Monday announced a deal to sell its investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy program for the treatment of cystinosis, to Novartis AG (NVS) for $87.5 million in cash.



Following the news, AVRO was trading up by 75.46 percent at $1.36 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.



Erik Ostrowski, AVROBIO's Interim CEO and current CFO, said: 'This transaction strengthens AVROBIO's balance sheet, focuses our pipeline strategy and is a strong endorsement of our HSC gene therapy approach and plato gene therapy platform.'



Proceeds from this transaction are expected to extend the AVROBIO's cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2024.



In addition, AVROBIO retains full rights to its portfolio of first-in-class HSC gene therapies for Gaucher disease type 1 and type 3, Hunter syndrome, and Pompe disease.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken