

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Ford Motor Company announced a long-term strategic agreement to secure the supply of high-quality lithium products for production of electric vehicles.



SQM said that the agreement will ensure the supply of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, essential components to manufacture high-performance electric vehicle batteries.



SQM said that the alliance will allow both companies to contribute further to the decarbonization of the planet on a global scale.



