

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide decided to buy back own shares through the stock exchange. To fulfill all claims up to 75,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to about 0.081 percent of the capital stock) will be bought back, the company said in a statement on Monday.



The share buyback serves solely to fulfil the obligations arising from the employee share capital program of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to 4 million euros.



The share buyback will begin on 05 June 2023 and will be completed by 30 June 2023.



